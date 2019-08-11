<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome current challenges facing Nigeria so as to move the country forward.

The Emir made the call on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State in his message after the annual Sallah Durbar held at his palace.

The message was read by the Danejin-Daura, Alhaji Abdulmumini Salihu.

“I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant good health to Mr President, give him the courage to lead the country right.

“I commend him for his endurance and patience on the challenges he is facing.

“A leader must possess two qualities of endurance and patience, may Allah guide and protect him from all evils.

“I am calling on Nigerians to continue to pray to Allah to enable the president succeed in improving their living conditions and move the country forward.

“I also thank President Alpha Conde of Guinea for his love to our son, Buhari, and our dear country, Nigeria.

“I thank him for coming to Daura to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with President Buhari in Daura, in spite of his schedules. I pray to Allah to take him safely back home,” he said.

The Emir also commended the Gov. Aminu Masari administration for it’s developmental projects in the Emirate.

He admonished his subjects against deforestation, adding that they should strive to replace trees cut, plant more and nurture them to maturity.

Farouq also urged local government councils to continue to take security issues seriously and “join hands with traditional rulers to achieve success on that.”

He advised landlords to investigate the background of their tenants, to avoid giving shelter to criminals.

“It has become imperative for landlords to investigate tenants before giving their houses on rent to avoid renting them to bad eggs in the society.

“They should liaise with traditional rulers on that. Everyone knows the importance of peace, you should report any suspicious movement of people to the relevant authority for prompt action,” the monarch said.

Newsmen reports that the President Buhari and his Guinean counterpart, President Conde were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.