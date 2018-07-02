An Econonic and Financial Crimes Commission witness, Michael Adariku, on Monday told an FCT High Court, Maitama, how N280.4m security vote was transferred from Office of the National Security Adviser to individuals’ accounts.

Adariku, an officer of EFCC, testified in the ongoing trial of Sambo Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, and three others.

On trial along with Dasuki were Aminu Baba-Kusa, a former NNPC Executive Director, and two firms – Acacia Holdings and Reliance Referral Hospital.

They were arraigned in 2015, on a 19- count charge.

EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), on May 2 informed the court that the EFCC had amended the charges from 19 to 32, and Salisu was excluded in the amended charge.

The 32 charges bordered on criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and dishonest release and receiving of various sums of money to the tune of N33.3 billion.

Adariku, the first prosecution witness, said that the transfers were made through the accounts of the company owned by Baba-Kusa.

The witness, led in evidence by EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), narrated how between April and May 2015, N280.4 million was transferred to various individuals from the firm’s accounts in Zenith, Diamond, Ecobank, among others.

The witness said that Baba-Kusa authorised the payment of N24 million from UBA on April 22, to Integral Shipping Big Ltd; and N10.7million from First Bank on April 27, to Fastman Nig. Ltd.

Adariku further said that on April 28, N1million was transferred to David Ozige and Associate, and N10 million in five tranches transferred to Squad Develop Ltd; while N8.1million was transferred to Ibrahim Uba on April 24.

He said that on May 5 there was a transfer of N80 million to Medical Plastics Ltd, a company in which Baba-Kusa’ wife has N1.8 million shares.

Baba-Kusa’s counsel, Solomon Umoh, however told the court that the document containing the transfers was not with him.

Others counsel in the matter aligned themselves with Umoh’s submission.

The prosecuting counsel promised to give all the counsel in the matter the document to ensure smooth trial.

The judge, Justice Hussein Baba–Yusuf, adjourned the matter until July 5, for continuation of trial.