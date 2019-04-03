<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dasuki Iliyasu has emerged winner of this year’s Jigawa state Qur’anic recitation competition organized by Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’iqmatis Sunnah (JIBWIS).

The winner emerged after beaten 23 co-contestants in the competition.

In his speech, the Chairman of Ulamas of the Islamic sect, Sheikh Iliyasu Ibrahim, commended the participants for their commitment and resilience during the competition.

Ibrahim urged the winner to put in more effort in order to win laurel at the national level of the competition.

“We must commend your commitment and prowess during the state competition. We must also urge you to redouble your effort for more success. Those representing the state at the national Qur’anic recitation competition must put their best to come back victorious,” he said.