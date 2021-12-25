Dasuki Arabi: Why beneficiaries don’t access intervention programmes

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, has revealed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has since its inception introduced several intervention programmes with the cardinal objectives to lift 100 million citizens out of poverty in the next 10 years.

“Unfortunately, most of these interventions are rarely accessed by the expected beneficiaries owing to reasons ranging from administrative bottlenecks, low level of awareness to problems of inclusive participation by citizens in governance,” he added.

Arabi disclosed this in his goodwill message during a workshop on “Addressing the Challenges of Urbanization and Indiscriminate Development in the FCT and the Role of District Monitors”.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Aliyu Umar Aliyu, Principal Information Officer, BPSR stated that their Bureau, in its continuous effort of conducting research studies on Government Programmes and Policies and presenting ‘’best practice’’ models for implementation in the Nigerian Public Service, organises monthly Lunch-Time Seminar.

He added that the Seminar provides a forum for the active exchange of ideas on reform issues and share experiences with a view to transferring knowledge and broadening Public Servants’ awareness on the implementation of current policy issues.

“This workshop will help the District Monitors across the FCT to bring them up-to-date with current trends in Urban Development and Current Reforms Government has put in place to address Urbanization.

“To ensure Abuja remain one of the best cities in Africa and the world in line with BPSR aspiration in the National Strategy of Public Service Reforms (NSPSR),” Arabi noted.