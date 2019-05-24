<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, declared that he was ready to submit himself to the will and aspirations of the people of Ogun State when the reins of power are handed over to him on May 29.

Abiodun made this declaration in his address during a pre-inauguration lecture, with the theme “Good Governance and Public Administration,” as part of activities lined up for his inauguration as the fifth democratically elected governor of the state, held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Abiodun admitted that there were many daunting challenges confronting the state and the country at large, and pledged that some of the challenges would be tackled headlong, as soon as his government commenced.

He pointed out that the myraids of challenges could be surmounted through good governance, which, according to him, would be the focal point of his administration towards ensuring progress and development.

He further noted that the expenditure of government must be aligned with the needs of the people, adding that preliminary reports submitted by various committees, under the Economic Transition Committee, already identified the basic needs of the people across the state. The governor-elect, however, stated that his commitment to serve the people of Ogun State would be consensus-oriented, accountable, in line with the rule of law, equitable and inclusive.

He said, “Today’s inaugural lecture as the last lap of activities for our inauguration next Wednesday is more than an intellectual commitment.

“We have collated a list of basic needs of the people across all the local governments in the state. These include rural and township roads, primary health care centres, public primary and secondary schools, with indication of their current condition and categorisation as to the required efforts to turn around their fortunes.

“The next phase in this process is to engage the local communities to jointly determine the priorities for government intervention in the infrastructure in their respective areas.”