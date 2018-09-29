Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State and Senator representing Gombe Central, Muhammad Danjuma Goje, has pledged the party’s readiness to take the state out of the eight year damaging rule inflicted by the PDP-led administration of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Senator Goje, the immediate past governor of the state stated this Friday while briefing journalits in preparation of the party’s governorship primary election expected to hold Sunday.

The former governor who declared that he had no anointed candidate out of the nine contestants rooting for the party’s ticket, expressed bitterness over the decay and rot many of the projects executed by his administration were experiencing under the current administration.

He gave instances of the poor services being rendered by the multi-billion naira Dadin-Kowa Water Scheme, the Gombe State Specialists Hospital, the Gombe International Hotel, the Gombe Airport, the Gombe Stadium among many others.

According to him, “we want a governor that will come and repair the eight year damage that had been inflicted on Gombe State. We landed in the airport and we have not seen anything added to the airport. Since the day I finished the airport, no maintenance had been carried out, the place is just deteriorating.

“The hospitals now don’t operate the free antenatal services for women and children under five that we instituted before we left, the Specialists Hospital in Gombe is only living on its past glory, and everything is decaying.

“We spent N8.2 billion for the Dadin-Kowa Water Scheme to bring water to Gombe and water tanks disappeared in Gombe by the time we left government but you now see water tanks in every part of the state capital.

“All the structures are there and you just need N250 million per year for maintenance but that is not done, putting people to untold hardship. The issue of water was one of the major reasons we demanded for the creation of Gombe State.”

He called on the delegates to choose a candidate that had the capacity to fix all the aforementioned problems and beat the PDP hands down during the 2019 election.