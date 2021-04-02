



Former Nigerian forward Daniel Amokachi has described Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu as a replica of late Rashidi Yekini due to his physical nature in the 18-yard box and ability to convert half goal-scoring chances.

Onuachu announced his arrival to the senior national team in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Egypt in an international Friendly game On 26 March 2019.

However, he made a major mark after initially been placed on standby by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where he scored the winner against Benin in Porto-Novo before netting another one against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.





Reacting to his performance, Amokachi in a chat with a Lagos-based radio station said that Onuachu has the potential to fit into Yekini’s shoes.

“When I saw his goal against Lesotho it reminded me so much of Yekini, to be honest,” said Amokachi.

“The way he executed that strike was exactly how ‘Egbon’ Yekini would have done it. When I look at Onuachu and how he plays inside the box, it’s the closest quality we’ve seen since Rashidi Yekini.”