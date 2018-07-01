The Dangote Business School has announced the commencement of Continuing Professional Development programmes at its permanent site on the campus of the Bayero University Kano.

The Coordinator of CPD Programmes, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, said the programme is designed for those wishing to specialize in a particular aspect of a course without registering for a full Masters or Postgraduate programme offered by the DBS.

Ibrahim said: “The main objective of the programme is to enhance the skills, knowledge and experience related to your professional and managerial activities through developing those technical and non-technical competencies that are required for carrying out professional endeavours.

“The short-term professional development (Certificate) programmes mostly in Business Management, Strategic Communication and Entrepreneurship include development in areas such as leadership, finance, project management, communication skills, personal effectiveness; and a number specific courses to help ensure competence to practice, skills and practical experience.

“Certificate programs can be completed more quickly than associate degrees and often do not have general education requirements. Depending on the entry requirements, curriculum, and international content, participants will be awarded one of the followings: Certificates, Professional certificates, Graduate certificates, Executive certificates and International Graduate Certificates.”

Ibrahim said the target participants include businessmen, corporate organisations, Government MDAs, Non-Governmental Organisations and Trade Associations.

The duration of most of the courses ranges from one week to four weeks or based on an arrangement between participants and management.

Established in 2015, the DBS offers postgraduate programmes.

Its doctoral degree programme in Business Administration will commence soon.

Named after Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who donated the N1.2 billion modern business school edifice to the Bayero University, Kano, the new structure comprised 650 seating capacity auditorium, two theatres, four lecture halls, two libraries, incubation centre, two cafeteria, 800kva soundproof generator, borehole and E-Library, among others.

PRNigeria gathered that arrangement is being made to affiliate the first business school in Northern Nigeria with Harvard Business School of the United States of America in addition to its collaborations with other universities and research centers worldwide.