There are palpable fear in Adamawa and its environs as the State Police Command has urged those living in riverine communities to relocate before Saturday, Sept. 15 to avoid impending flood.

The command in a statement issued on Thursday by the Acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Habibu Musa, said the call became necessary as neighbouring Cameroon Republic would release excess water from Lagdo Dam.

The command urged the affected communities to cooperate with security personnel and other emergency workers while relocating to safer areas.

“The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform communities in riverine areas prone to flooding, to vacate for safety before Saturday Sept. 15, as Cameroon Republic plans to release water from Lagdo Dam which may result in flooding of riverine communities.

“The command, therefore, warned those living within the flood prone areas to evacuate and relocate to safer areas and also to cooperate with security personnel and other emergency response agencies.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that River Benue with source from Cameroon pass through Fufore, Yola North, Yola South, Numan, Girei, Lamurde and Demsa Local Government Areas of Adamawa.