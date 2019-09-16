<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The trial of controversial singer Johnson Hunga Oyindamola popularly known Damny Krane will begin on October 11.

Magistrate A.F.O Botoku gave the date of trial after the arraignment of the singer at the Igbosere Magistrates’ court in Lagos. Botoku also granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety who must be a tax payer.

The ‘Amin’ crooner is facing a three-count charge bordering on threat to life, defamation and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The police are accusing the singer of threatening staff members of betting company Merrybet Gold Limited on 25 July 2019 and also releasing a song in which he accused the firm of breach of contract.

The act is said to be in contravention of sections 301, 412 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

He was also accused of conspiring with others at large of conducting himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace and threat to life in contravention of Section 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

Dammy Krane was also said to have threatened public peace when he posted an audio and video message on radio in contravention of Section 168(d) of the state’s criminal law.

When the charge was read to him in court, the singer pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

According to defendant’s counsel, Adebayo Adeshina Oniyelu, the Merrybet Gold Limited is owing his client the sum of one million naira for appearing at the company’s show.

“The defendant has tried to reach out to the complainant but they refused to address him and he came on air and said so so person is owing me one million naira and what we saw was his arrest.”

The Merrybet Gold Limited representative, Otemu Anaogeh, who was also in court denied owing the singer any money.

The company’s lawyer, Nwabueze Anachebe, who pleaded to the court to oppose the defendant’ bail application said Merrybet has never had any contact with the defendant.

The court granted Dammy Krane the bail in the sum of N50,000 bond and one surety who is a tax payer.