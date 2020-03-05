<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, has applauded the Nigerian military’s ground and air components for what he described as “decisive blow against Boko Haram” in the early hours of Wednesday, even when the insurgents ambushed from different directions in attempt to overrun Damboa town in southern part of the state.

Zulum said in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, ‎that he was particularly impressed that a combined team of soldiers of the army fighting on the ground and air, using fighter jets with the complementary efforts of the civilian JTF and vigilantes.

The efforts led not only killing scores of insurgents to prevent them from gaining grounds, but went the gallant step of taking the war to the insurgents even after they had fled.

“‎I find it compelling to salute our gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, under operation Lafiya Dole for a decisive blow against Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday morning in Damboa town.

”At about 6am yesterday, squads of the insurgents cleverly attacked Damboa from different directions, believing their ambush was going to succeed in overrunning the town. Unfortunately for the insurgents, they met a far more determined and battle ready military.





“Soldiers of the army fought from the ground, the Air force quickly deployed fighter jets while volunteers in the Civilian JTF and Vigilantes complemented them. At first stage, destroyed 13 fighting vehicles after killing scores of insurgents, who drove on them.

“What I find even more impressive, was that after the insurgents retreated due to defeat, the military did not stay back, they remobilized and took the war to the fleeing insurgents and in the process, killed more insurgents and destroyed six more fighting vehicles, bringing to 19, the number of vehicles destroyed.

“The insurgents were deprived of and we know what one vehicle used for fighting means to the Boko Haram, talk more of 19. I salute our ground and air forces. I salute our volunteers who supported the military.

”I salute two volunteers, one each of the Civilian JTF and Civilian JTF who paid the supreme price in trying to defend Borno and Nigeria. I commiserate with families of two women who died from stray bullets and wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

“I assure the people of Borno State that so much is being put in place in combined and very resolute effort, to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency. By the power of God, the insurgency will eventually end and we shall regain our enduring peace and prosperity” Zulum said in the statement.