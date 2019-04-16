<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Residents of Damaturu, Yobe State capital, and other areas in the state metropolis, have poured encomiums on the state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, and Mr. Usman Ahmed, the General Manager of Yobe State Water Corporation, over steady water supply in the areas.

“From his day one as the state’s chief executive, Gaidam, has been emphasising his commitment towards providing steady water supply to the people in order to improve their living conditions,” said a retired civil servant, Baba Abubakar.

Observations at the Government House, Damaturu, revealed that all files relating to water supply got express approval from the governor, thus enabling the drilling of dozens of boreholes in many parts of the state, as a strategic move to having uninterrupted water supply.

Alhaji Abba Musa, a resident of Waziri Ibrahim Housing Estate, Damaturu, and owner of a table water company, said, “We are enjoying steady water supply of recent in this area. In the previous times, when you enter Damaturu, you’ll be welcomed by the water vendors pushing wheel barrow all over. But, they have all disappeared now.”