



The European Union (EU) has called on all parties in the ongoing North-east crisis to allow people caught in violence to move freely to safe places and facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

A statement issued on Thursday by the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Mr. Janez Lenarčič, on the latest terror attacks on Damasak, Borno State, said: “The EU is following with deep concern the recurrent violent attacks by non-state armed groups against the people of the town of Damasak, Northeast Nigeria.”

The statement lamented that the life and security of civilians is in danger and that humanitarian premises have been destroyed with humanitarian workers deliberately targeted.





It said because of the recent increase of violence in North-east Nigeria, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people will be left without assistance in an area where humanitarian assistance was already struggling to reach all those in need.

It said: “The EU strongly condemns such attacks and calls on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law and to safeguard human rights. All parties should allow people caught in violence to move freely to safe places and should facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.”

It noted that: “Violence is the main driver of food insecurity in Nigeria, where there are currently over nine million people who require urgent food assistance.”