



Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Lucian Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has described the celebration of Good Friday and Easter Sunday as unscriptural and illogical.

Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram account on Saturday saying that the metric used to calculate the three days and nights Jesus resurrected was incorrect.





He wrote: “If you checked into a hotel on Friday evening, paid for 3day and you were checked out before dawn on Sunday morning, you go gree? The Good Friday Easter Sunday doctrine is both unscriptural and illogical. When they calculate tithes, it’s exactly 10 per cent o, or else you rob God.

“When you ask them to logically fit 3 days and 3 nights into Friday evening to before dawn on Sunday, them go begin talk say Bible no be text book. The same metric used to calculate tithes should be employed when calculating 3 days and 3 nights.”