Ambassador of Republic of Czech to Nigeria, Mr Marek Skolil, has disclosed that his country is interested in Delta State, because it has serious potential.

Skolin stated this in Asaba when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosing that he was in the state capital to see how his country could partner with the people on investment.

According to him, Czech was known for mechanised farming, industries, education, military prowess, among others, believing that his country and Delta State could work together in these areas.

Earlier, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had reiterated his call on investors to tap into the abounding potential in the state, assuring that anyone who did would earn quick returns.

The governor expressed delight at the growing interest of the global community in investing in the oil and gas-rich state, assuring that investors would not regret doing business in the state.

He described Delta ppeople as hospitable and the environment quite conducive for investments to thrive.

Okowa said: “We are very hospitable people in Delta and I am happy that good relationship exists between our country and the Republic of Czech. Your (the Ambassador) coming to Delta is worth applauding, because you are in a state with limitless potential for investors.”