A fuel tanker has exploded in Tunfure along the Gombe/Bauchi expressway, Gombe State.
Although the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, locals report that the remains of a motorcyclist was seen at the scene, burnt beyond recognition.
Men of the fire service are on the scene following futile efforts by commercial water tankers to put out the fire.
