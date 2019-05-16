<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Detectives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office got a dose of ‘corruption fighting back’ on Wednesday, when suspected internet criminals unleashed a dangerous dog on them to resist arrest.

Upon receipt of intelligence reports and launch of preliminary investigations into their alleged illegal activities, officers of the commission had stormed the suspects’ hideout at Agara area of Ibadan at the early hours of the day.

But instead of allowing them in after proper introduction, one of the suspects instructed the guard to release the dog to attack the men.

The trick, however, failed to work. It rather tasked the detectives to display their dexterity and professionalism. They were able to dislodge the dangerous dog, carry out extensive search on the apartment and effect arrest of the suspects.

Again, out of desperation to conceal useful information that could help the commission in their investigation, one of the suspects smashed his android phone with the intention to destroy the gadget and deny access to the data therein.

The attempt equally failed as the operatives took possession of the broken phone and deposited it with the forensic unit for proper analysis of the recovered data.

The second-in-command to the zonal head, Bright Igeleke, who led the operation, described the experience as part of the ‘hazards of the job’.

Suspects arrested in the operation are Paul Afolabi, Balogun Ibrahim Adebayo, Izu Ibobo Chukwunalu, Abe Tolulope, Onifade Gidion Idowu, Komolafe Tosin and Igwe Kinsley Otuu.

Similarly, operatives from the zone earlier in the week arrested four other suspects over their alleged involvement in cyber-related offences.

The suspects – Adebisi Adewale Michael and Olowolayemo Olakunle Quddus. Opaaje Oluwatobi Isiah and Itowe Kelvin Olutayo – are now under interrogation, and are giving useful information to the operatives in the quest to unravel the extent of their illegal activities.

Information sieved from them so far reveals that they use the internet to defraud unsuspecting victims while posing online as white ladies and foreign military officers.

At the point of their arrest, a Lexus car, iPhones, other brands of phones and international passports were recovered from them.

All the arrested suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, a source in the commission hinted.