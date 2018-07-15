Seven out of the 12 Nigerian students detained on allegations of Cybercrime have been released in Benin Republic, says Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

In a statement, the presidential aide said the findings were contained in a brief sent in by the Nigerian Ambassador in Benin Republic, Kayode Oguntuase.

In a letter written to a petition by Joke Kujenya from Katsina State UNICEF where it was alleged that over 50 Nigerian students were detained and arrested, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa explained that only 12 were arrested by the police officials without the knowledge of the Embassy in Benin Republic.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said the consular officer in Benin Republic, after series of negotiation and entreaties, was able to secure the release of seven students from Aglaganda Police Station on July 5 and efforts are on to secure the release of the remaining five.

The ambassador listed the names of the arrested Nigerian students as Mathew Langgapp, Bayo Oyenuga, Tari Bori, Samuel Akinwande, Dunchi Dennis, Steven Porobunu, Chuckwudi Valentine, Peter Ochani, David Esu, Emmanuel Chukwuneke, Timi Ogunleye and Jacob Oluwatobi.

Mr Oguntuase in his brief to Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said the Aglagandan Commissioner of Police, Mr Gaston, alleged that based on intelligence received, the students were placed on surveillance and they were allegedly caught perpetrating cybercrime.

He added that a meeting had been scheduled with the Porto Novo Tribunal Prosecutor to address the problems of indiscriminate arrest of Nigerians for alleged crimes in the country and a fair trial for those arrested.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa repeated her pleas to Nigerians in the Diaspora to avoid crime and criminality while ensuring prompt intervention of administration in matters involving Nigerians anywhere in the world.

She, however, implored all Nigerians to be law abiding in their respective abode and shun any act capable of tarnishing the good image of Nigeria.