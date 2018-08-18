The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to fish out perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa for prosecution.

This came against the backdrop of the rush for registration as the electoral body extended the deadline for the closing of registration till the end of August.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, gave the indication in an interview with newsmen in Yola

Gaidam expressed worry over multiple registration by some people in the state, saying that such development would not be tolerated.

“As the last minute for the suspension of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) approaches, the commission has noticed multiple registration in the state. According to our data verification system, we have found so many duplications of registration. The commission will however close the registration on Aug. 31, 2018” Gaidam said.

He said that about 353,000 eligible voters had registered in the CVR in the state.

The REC, who disclosed that about 200,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were awaiting collection in the state, appealed to owners to come and collect them.