The Nigeria Custom Service, Kaduna/Katsina Area Command at the weekend uncovered concealed trailers fully loaded with contraband goods of fake drugs, mosquito repellent and other items worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N61 million.

The Comptroller, Kayode Olusemire while displaying the seizures before newsmen in the state, said the smugglers concealed in truck carrying watermelon fake drugs and another tanker fully loaded with mosquito repellent.

Olusemire itemized other smuggled goods seized by men of his command to include 1,892 bags of foreign rice, 162 bags of sugar and 211 bales of second-hand clothes among others.

He said having seizured about 600 Peugeot cars from the smugglers, the persons now devise means of using trailers to beat security intelligence.

According to him, “so many unimaginable ways by the smugglers use to deceive officers.

“No matter the devise they are using, we are up to date and daily prepared. Custom is winning fight against smugglers in Katsina.

“We have seized about 600 Peugeot vehicles from them, some are now selling their vehicles. They now use concealed trailers.

“We intercepted a trailer loaded with drug and a tanker truck loaded with mosquito coil. We also arrested seven drivers but we granted some of them administrative bail,” the Comptroller said.

Olusemire however, advised the persons to desist from their activities while sounding warning that the command will not relent on it effort to ensure their arrest and the smuggling activities in the state.