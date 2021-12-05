Customs strike force makes 103 seizures worth N7.8 billion, arrest seven suspects

The Controller General of Customs Strike Force led by Ahmadu Shuaibu, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DC), said that it intercepted 103 smuggled goods with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N7,851,656,053 in one month.

Ahmadu, who disclosed this in Lagos during a press briefing, said the goods were intercepted in October and November 2021.

He said these were achieved due to a combination of intelligence, diligent enforcement and zero compromise disposition.

Ahmadu said seven suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures, adding that they had been granted bail.