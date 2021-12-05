Nigeria

Customs strike force makes 103 seizures worth N7.8 billion, arrest seven suspects

December 5, 2021
Adaora Onwuzurumba
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has listed some communities inKwara and Niger as notorious for smuggling activities over the years.

The Controller General of Customs Strike Force led by Ahmadu Shuaibu, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DC), said that it intercepted 103 smuggled goods with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N7,851,656,053 in one month.

Ahmadu, who disclosed this in Lagos during a press briefing, said the goods were intercepted in October and November 2021.

He said these were achieved due to a combination of intelligence, diligent enforcement and zero compromise disposition.

Ahmadu said seven suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures, adding that they had been granted bail.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories