Owing to the ban on the manufacturing of codeine, other hard drugs and the tendency of smuggling prohibited substances into the country through boarders, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has further strengthened its border checks and security for codeine.

Its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Joseph Attah, revealed this in his Abuja office Thursday.

He added that in its bid to enforce the illicit drug ban and border patrol, the service has just taken delivery of 50 operation vehicles that were being painted for operation.

The Customs spokesman said that “We know that each time there is a policy of government that restricts or prohibits the importation of any item, the tendency is for unpatriotic elements to circumvent it by engaging in its smuggling.

“Like any other prohibited item, we will be on the watch out for it (codeine). We will seize them. You are aware that we have been seizing illicit drugs like tramadol and some drugs without NAFDAC approval and all that.

“We will continue to do what we do and ensure that any of such prohibited drugs, not only codeine, any other prohibited items, is not allowed to get into the country.”

Attah said for any prohibited item not to slip into Nigeria now that local manufacturers have stopped production of codeine, the NCS would receive more patrol vehicles this year.

According to him, “already we have taken delivery of 50 Hilux patrol vehicles and we are expecting more. The idea is to beef up our logistic in such a way that we are very mobile and very swift in arriving the scene of a crime. So, with the acquisition of more vehicles and the deployment of intelligence operatives, we expect that we will be able to step up our boarder policing this year.”