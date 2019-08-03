<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) made 623 seizures, including 153 vehicles and other items, Comptroller in charge of the unit has said that, smugglers have gone sophisticated and deadly.

Comptroller FOU Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, Mustafa M. Sarkin-Kebbi who addressed newsmen in Kaduna on the activities of unit from January to June, 2019 said, the seized items worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.05bn.

He disclosed that, 14 suspects were equally apprehended during the months under review.

Speaking on the operations of the service, Sarkin-Kebbi said, his men face serious resistant in the field, saying that, smugglers have become deadlier and sophisticated.

“The smugglers of nowadays, I have to confess to you are deadly, they are more sophisticated and deadly. We lost an Officer in Katsina and also in the strike force too and Kano command during this period.

“The smugglers are becoming more notorious and also the informant too they have alot of money and they pay money to get information about customs’ movement.

“The customs activity now is government driven and we have our own way of dealing with them. There are challenges and we also equal to the tasks and we are not relenting in our efforts. Our anti smuggling architecture is more functional for dictating and apprehending these criminals, that is why we are making more seizures.

“We have the backing and encouragement from the CGC and we have enough arms and aminations. CGC has told us to use them and enforce customs laws to defend ourselves.

“We have successfully prosecuted 2 suspects, about 4 are presently in court while investigation is ongoing on the rest of the suspects after which they will be charged to Court,” He said.

Other smuggled items seized include 8,618 (50kg) bags of parboiled rice, 820 cartons of spaghetti, 167 bags of Sugar. 147 bales of second hand clothings, 1, 035 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 33 pieces of used tyres and 1,550 packs of tramadol.

Comptroller Sarkin-Kebbi disclosed that the smuggled items were apprehended in various states under the zone while assuring that the FOU of the Zone is committed to redoubling her efforts towards reducing to the barest minimum activities of smugglers within the Zone.

The comptroller also informed that in the year 2018 within the same months under review, 312 seizures worth FPV N504, 113,150.00 were made.