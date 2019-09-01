<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kebbi State border operations of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has seized over 379 gallons of smuggled oil, four bags of Moringa snuff, 59 bags of fertilizer and other prohibited items smuggled into Nigeria through illegal routes from neighboring countries.

Daily Sun investigation at the Kamba Customs Border Office yesterday, comprising of Dole-Kaina, Lolo-Benin-Republic Area Commands, revealed that Nigeria’s borders with Niger and Benin Republics were effectively closed against illegal immigrants and smugglers and were secured by armed security.

At Kamba Customs Service Operations Office, which is the head operational office for Dole-Kaina and Lolo-Benin Republic Areas Commands, the main road to neighboring countries was closed, while 106 gallons of diesel and petrol smuggled inside vehicles were impounded, along with motorcycles used to convey the items.

Similarly, at Dole-Kaina and Lolo-Benin Republic Area Commands, which are under supervision of Kamba Customs Service Operations, 59 bags of smuggled fertilizers, four bags of smuggled Moringa snuff, two bags of belts and 273 gallons of diesel and petrol were impounded from the smugglers.

Customs spokesman Joseph Attah, in a statement made available to newsmen in Kebbi, said the operation codenamed ‘Ex-Swift Response’ is aimed at addressing the country’s transborder security challenges.

According to him, “It is expected that the exercise will promote interagency cooperation and increase preparedness to address transborder security challenges such as terrorism, armed banditry, smuggling, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, among other problems.

“The exercise will also involve the movement of personnel, vehicles and equipment within the affected parts of the country. Therefore, we call on members of the public not to panic and to continue to engage in their normal duties. The overall objective is to ensure a peaceful and secure country in the interest of our national security,” Attah said.

He added that the operation, a joint border patrol drill with other national security agencies, is ongoing in the South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West, and is being coordinated by the office of the National Security Adviser.