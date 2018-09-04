The Federal Operations Unit (FOU)‎ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Zone D, has seized smuggled goods worth N50 million across the nine states of the zone according to Peters Olugboyega, the Comptroller of the zone.

He made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Bauchi, adding that the goods were seized from various locations in the zone.

Mr Olugbenga said the seized goods include: 1,963 cartons of Spaghetti, 780‎ gallons of vegetable Oil, 300 bags of parboiled rice concealed in BUA Sugar bags and 90 Bales of second hand clothing

‎

According to him, the goods were accosted while being transported ‎in three J5 Buses and two trucks at different locations.

‎‘”The truck carrying 1,963 cartons of Spaghetti and 780 Jerrycans of Vegetable oil was yesterday impounded along Potiskum-Gombe road.

‎

“The three J5 buses conveying 90 Bales of second ‎hand clothing, each fully loaded with 30 Bales were today impounded by our personnel on patrol along Kano-Bauchi road

“The Mercedes-Benz truck with the concealed bags of Rice was impounded by our men along Jos-Bauchi road on last Saturday.

“The total worth of the goods is about N500 million,” he said.

‎

The Comptroller noted that smuggling, had over time affected the country economy, leading to huge losses ‎in the revenue drive of the country.

Mr Olugbenga expressed the commitment of the service to reduce the menace to the barest minimum.

He said that drivers of the vehicles ‎carrying the smuggled items were arrested and would soon be prosecuted alongside the smugglers.

‎

He warned Nigerians to desist from smuggling, stressing that that anyone caught would be prosecuted according to the provisions of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Zone D of the Service with its headquarters in Bauchi, comprise of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, Plateau, Benue and Nassarawa‎ states.