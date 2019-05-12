<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone D command, Bauchi, has seized contrabands worth N42.12million in various operations and locations over a period of three months.

The Comptroller, Zone D Federal Operations Unit, Peters Olugboyega, disclosed this at the agency’s zonal office in Bauchi, adding that the seizures were made between February 1st and May 7th, 2019.

Olugboyega said the seizures were achieved due to improved intelligence gathering, information sharing and determination of the officers and men of the NCS in the Zone to tackle smuggling.

He disclosed that the operations were in accordance with the provisions of section 8 (Officers to have powers of Police Officers) and section 158 (power to patrol freely) of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amended.

The Zonal Comptroller pleaded with Nigerians to assist the NCS with genuine information that would help in eradicating smuggling in the country which he said would boost the nation’s economy and reduce crime.

“My advice to unscrupulous elements is if you cannot help to kill or suppress smuggling, do not frustrate the concerted efforts being made by Customs officers fighting it.

“I also want to warn the smugglers to look for another means of livelihood as we are committed to making the Zone a no-go area for them until they are out of the illegitimate business,” he warned.