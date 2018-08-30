The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operation Unit Zone `B’, said it confiscated contraband with Duty Paid Value of N94 million within a month.

The Area Controller of the zone, Mohammed Mustapha, disclosed this while conducting newsmen round the seized items at the Command on Thursday in Kaduna.

Mustapha, who assumed duty at the command on August 13, said the seizures were made along Kano-Zaria and Kaduna-Funtua axis.

He said that the unit had within the period seized two Toyota Hilux vans with duty paid value of N35 million, 860 bags of smuggled foreign rice valued N19 million and vegetable oil valued N378,000.

He said that the command also seized six J5 and two other buses valued N4.8 million, as well as one Dangote truck with duty paid value of N33.7 million.

The comptroller attributed the feat to new operational tactics, and intense surveillance and engagements by customs personnel involved in the anti-smuggling drive.

Mustapha advised smugglers to shun the act in whatever guise, saying the service was committed in its fight against smuggling.