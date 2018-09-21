The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lagos, said on Thursday that it had seized contraband valued at N81 million in the last one month.

Benjamin Binga, the new Comptroller of Customs, Western Marine Command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Binga said the seizures in Idiroko, Yekeme and Badagry axis were made were made possible through intelligence gathering efforts of the officers.

He listed the seized items to included 800 bags of rice, 806 wraps of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) and 15,000 kegs of petrol each containing 30 litres.

The comptroller, who took over the command on August 6, reassured the public that “there will be no hiding place for smugglers.’’

“Barely four days after I assumed office there was massive seizure of wraps of cannabis along the Badagry creeks, signaling a purposeful start.

“Within thirty days other seizures were made, showing that the officers actually read my lips when I declared zero tolerance on smuggling during the handover ceremony,’’ Binga said.

The comptroller said that the seizures had been auctioned to the public and some security agencies.

Binga also warned economic saboteurs to stay clear the zone as the command was poised to stop their illegal dealings.