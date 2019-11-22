<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone “C” Owerri, Imo State, has intercepted and seized a trailer carrying 1 x 40 feet container, loaded with Analgin injections and other items.

Briefing journalists, on Friday, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Kayode Olusemire, said that the trailer, which was carrying 1,182 cartons of Analgin injections and other items, had the number plate, LSD-347-XD.

He said that Analgin injection was banned in Nigeria in 2005, adding that Switzerland banned the use of it in 1977, while the United States of America stopped its use in 1979.

Olusemire further said that the drug (Analgin) was a pain-killing injection. He added that its use and other sister injections like Novalgin negatively affect the kidney, liver and other sensitive parts of the human body.

The comptroller highlighted that cartons of singlet and other consignment were used to conceal the deadly injections at checkpoints.

He disclosed that the trailer was intercepted at Akpado along Port Harcourt–Owerri expressway.

Olusemire said, “The side effects of the Analgin to the human body are enormous. There are people who start to vomit uncontrollably when the injection is administered on them. It paralyses some people. Owing to these side effects and more, Nigeria banned the use of drug and sister drugs like Novalgin since 2005 from coming into the country”, Olusemire added.