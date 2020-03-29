<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A in Lagos have intercepted and destroyed poultry products worth N20,678,400 loaded in seven different vehicles

Acting Controller of the unit, Usman Yahaya, who confirmed this at the weekend, said the seizures were made in two separate operations within one week.

Yahaya told journalists in Lagos through a public statement issued by the Unit Public Relations Officer, Jerry Attah, at the weekend that his men have sustained round the clock patrols while keeping at safe distance rules in line with COVID-19 prevention techniques.

He added that the seizures came in 2,154 cartons laden in seven different vehicles of different capacities.





According to Yahaya, “These seizures, which we made within a week is a strong message to smugglers and trans-border criminals. They should not be deceived into concluding that we are away from our duty posts.

“As usual, we are on duty and will continue to surprise smugglers with seizures and arrests any time they dare us.

“These seizures were contained in seven vehicles that were quickly abandoned by the drivers who fled on sighting our officers. We had to improvise means of driving the vehicles to our premises because the smugglers ran away with the keys.”

The seizure was made by a patrol team led by Steven Abah, a Chief Superintendent of Customs whose team brought in 1500 cartons in a swoop.