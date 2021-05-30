The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has sounded a note of warning to die hard smugglers and unscrupulous importers to engage in legitimate business only or have themselves to blame.

The warning was coming on the heels of seizures of unwholesome goods and recovery of huge revenue from duty evading importers in Lagos, by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force Unit.

The unit said it recovered N426 million from importers who tried to cut corners through false declarations at Lagos seaports.

The unit also disclosed that it intercepted unregistered and fake drugs imported into the country through the same seaports.

Coordinator of the unit, Ahmadu Shuaibu, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DC), disclosed this in Lagos.

“We also recovered N426.4million as Debit Note (DN) collected on cargoes that were under declared at the seaports.”

According to him, the unit also impounded super market goods, smuggled foreign parboiled rice among other smuggled items.

He said: “Sequel to conscientious documentary checks, the ICT component of the team recovered the sum of N426.4 million from Demand Notices (DN), raised with within April till yesterday. The money recovered from DN could have been lost to unscrupulous importers.”





He said the seizures were as a result of credible intelligence and meticulous documentary checks, adding that the government’s rationale for prohibiting the importation/exportation of some of these goods is to safeguard the nation’s socio-economic and health well being.

While giving the breakdown of the seizures made within the period under review, he said the seizures include, 575 bales of second hand clothing, 11,440 cartons of super market goods, 664 cartons of drugs without NAFDAC number, 530 cartons of foot wears and 1,600 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

He decried unlawful importation of textile materials into the country, adding that such importation are killing the nation’s textile industries and jobs meant for the teeming youth in the country.

He warned importers to desist from importing goods, which have negative impact on the nation’s economy and the lives of Nigerians.

“While we appreciate our patriotic traders for their compliance with the Customs and Excise extant laws, we implore the cooperation of all international traders to imbibe compliance in the interest of the nation’s socio-economic well being and security,” the Customs boss added.