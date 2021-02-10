



Nigerian troops earlier today foiled an attack on Rann, liquidating 19 terrorists and five gun trucks, after a fierce battle with Boko Haram men.

Rann is a popular town in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

This is just as two officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) went missing after troops foiled another attack by insurgents in Geidam Local Government in Yobe State.

The terrorists, who stormed Rann around 6pm on eight gun trucks and several motorbikes attempted to attack the troops of 3 Brigade at their military base, in what appeared to be an ‘ambush operation.’





PRNigeria quoted a source which said that after the troops staged a tactical withdrawal from their base, they launched a massive aerial and ground counter-attack against the terrorists, who retreated.

“However, the Air Task Force (ATF), in support of the ground troops, successfully forced the terrorists to flee the military base and pursued some of them to their hideouts, were military snipers engaged them in an ambush.

“During the attack, five gun trucks belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists were destroyed, including the occupants.

“Many terrorists were eliminated during the air interdiction and ground attacks executed by troops. At least 19 battered bodies of Boko Haram fighters littered the scene, with the destroyed guntrucks, apart from others in the bush”, the source said.