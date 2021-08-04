Customs nabs smugglers, impounds N60 million contraband in Katsina

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has apprehended two suspected smugglers and impounded various contraband with a duty paid value (DPV) of N60,175,784 across border communities, as part of its war against smuggling in the state.

The Acting Area Controller, Mr. Wada Chedi, who stated this at the command headquarters in Katsina while displaying the seized items before journalists Tuesday, said the seizures were made between July 8 and August 3 and his officers are battle ready for unrepentant smugglers and will not hesitate to thwart their antics.

He listed the seizures to include 13 vehicles, 314 bags of foreign rice, 178 cartons of spaghetti, 21 bags of foreign fertilizer, 26 bags of maize, 10 bags of soya beans, 50 bags of animal feed, 14 kegs of petroleum products of 25 litres each, 227 kegs of foreign vegetable oil in 25 litres, four motorcycles and 42 bags of dates nut of 50kg each.

Chedi reiterated that renewed strategies and regular stakeholders’ engagement at border communities were responsible for the command’s record of impressive seizures within the period under review.

According to him, officers and men of the command are working in tandem with the vision of the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, to curb illicit trade in all its ramifications across the country for meaningful commercial activities to thrive.

He, therefore, warned smugglers sabotaging government’s effort in growing the economy to desist, or be ready to suffer more losses, as Customs will leave no stone unturned in seizing any contraband and arresting smugglers to face the wrath of the law.

He said: “Our advice is for Nigerians to engage in legitimate trade and commercial activities that will enhance job creation and economic prosperity. Look at what we have arrested so far, it is now a waste. They will now go and source for another money either through loans or other means and will go through the same channel.

“We will still pursue them and confiscate it, bring it down, and that will definitely be a minus to them until such a time when they will not have anything to go for again. Create a job through the right channel, pursue your daily earnings through the right channel, and you will live in peace.”

The acting comptroller also commended the media for their continued support and for using their medium in sensitising the public on the effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy, adding that the service is ready to rid the state of smuggled goods and protect land borders.