The Minna command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it has intercepted a truck load of 200,000 live ammunition.

Benjamin Binga, the comptroller, who disclosed this, said the Onitsha-bound truck was intercepted along the Wawa-Babana border on its way into the country from Benin Republic.

He said Bukari Dauda, the driver, and Martin Anokwara, the owner of the cartridges, were apprehended along with the consignment when the vehicle, an Iveco Truck with Lagos registration number AKD 904 XE was intercepted.

Binga said the truck on the surface was supposed to be carrying over 100 empty gerry cans but after thorough search by men of the command, a false bottom which was used to hide the cartridges was discovered.

“The checking was not from tip off, it was just out of sheer curiosity that my men decided to do a thorough checking and discovered that unlike other bottoms of trucks, this one had nuts and on removing the nuts, they discovered it was a false bottom which revealed the cartridges,” he said.

“The cartridges are numbering thousands, it would take us hours to count it.

“We are now working to establish what the cartridges are really meant for and who sent them to bring it into the country.”

During interrogation, the driver of the truck reportedly claimed to be from Cotonu in Benin Republic, adding that he was commissioned by Anokwara to drive the truck to Onitsha.

Dauda said the did not know that the truck contained live cartridges as Martin only told him he wanted to take the empty gerry cans back to Nigeria.

Anokwara also confirmed that he is the owner of the cartridges, adding that they were not meant for robbery.

According to him, he supplies hunters and licensed owners of double barrel guns and only sells them in Anambra.

He said he had to contract Dauda to drive him back to Nigeria because the driver of the truck fell sick.

Binga said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation by the command.