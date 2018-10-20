Following credible intelligence gathering, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a container full with imported soup (stew) and some other edible items worth N27, 960,000 from China.

The container, sighted at one of the Nigerian ports, was intercepted by the CGC Strike Force team, as a result of information provided by the Customs Intelligent Unit (CIU) of the Service.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos yesterday while displaying some of the items NCS seized between September 19 and October 18, 2018, Deputy Comptroller and National Coordinator, Comptroller General Strike Force, Mr. Abdullahi Kirawa, said the system has degenerated to the level that Nigerians are now importing stew into the country.

He bemoaned that the pots of stew and other edible items imported, which could not be identified as a result of Chinese Language written on their packs could pose serious dangers to human health.

He added: “Nigerians are hard-working people known for our marvelous delicacies. How can someone import stew into the country? The stew was carefully conceived inside the container. I will advise that Nigerians should ignore egocentrism and embrace ethnocentrism.

“Our quest for foreign goods and items must be discouraged and we must work hard to embrace and patronise home made goods, including our delicious stew that are prepared from our homes and not engage in this type of business.

“This type of soup posed dangers to public health, to economy and of course, the employment of our teeming youths. If stew would be imported, then what else are we going to do? So this is something we need to reflect on.”

However, he said some other packed items that look like mushroom were already deteriorating in the container, saying this shows the dangers it would pose to human health when ingested or consumed.

Speaking on how to checkmate the menace of unhealthy importation of goods into the country, he said; “this is a call for all Nigerians to see that this type of importation of goods must be discouraged. One of the things to be used to solve this problem is public sensitisation on the dangers of smuggling.

“Therefore, you and I must work hard to ensure that we spread this news to all nooks and crannies of this country for people to be aware that these are some of the things that pose dangers to their health and must be stopped. Then it must be totally be condemned.”

Nigerians have been importing foods that people normally prepare in their various homes in the last fours years. They include Jollof rice, Garri, among others, which Customs have intercepted over the years.