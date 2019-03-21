



Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme-Badagry command, said it intercepted 68 parcels of tramadol which smugglers attempted to bring into the country through the border area. The value of the regulated drug was put at N918,000.

The command also disclosed that it seized 10 parcels of cannabis and arrested one suspect in connection with the seizure.

Mohammed Uba Garba, Comptroller, Customs Area Controller of the command, who disclosed on Wednesday in Lagos during a press briefing, said the drugs and suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Aside the drugs, the Customs boss maintained that his enforcement unit intensified operation which led to drastic reduction to the barest minimum of smuggling activities at Seme border.

According to him, grand total for seizure and revenue generated by the command was N1,475,050,377.91. Some of the seizures included 23 exotic vehicles made up of 17 fairly used and 6 means of conveyance, 8 trailers of smuggled rice with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N85,504,000, vegetable oil, Sugar, PMS.