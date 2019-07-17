<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said it intercepted contraband worth over N1.26 billion.

The Area Controller of the Unit, Mohammed Aliyu, listed the seized items to include six vehicles – Toyota Tacoma; two Lexus ES350; two Toyota Highlander and Toyota Hilux with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N242 million.

Others are 541 cartons of Original chest and lung tablets; 211 cartons of Analgin Injection; 238 cartons of Really Extra Diclofenac; 158 cartons of Double actions Labimol Diclogenac potassium capsules.

Also intercepted were 1, 698 cartons of Powerman tablets, 671 kg of pangolin scales and 5, 226 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice all with a total Duty Paid Value of N1.01 billion.

He said: “Within a week, because of the motivations we just got which made some impact, we have intercepted six cars worth over N242 million at various border points and various car mart.

“The vehicles are Toyota Tacoma worth N47.8 million, Lexus ES 350 at N16.5 million, Toyota Highlander worth N47.5 million and another Lexus ES RX 350L at N34 million. Other vehicles are Toyota Hilux with Duty Paid value of N41.6 million and Toyota Highlander at N54.5million.” Aliyu, however, said some of the vehicles are on detention pending when the owners present documents of payment of customs duties.

“They are on detention pending the provision of proper documents. We detain them, when you bring your proper documents we release it, but if you don’t, we seize it. Note that when we flag you we ask for documents and if you provide, you are allowed to go. There are procedures and that’s why they are under detention,” he added.