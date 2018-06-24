The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, has intercepted 150 bundles of second-hand clothes concealed inside a soft drinks trailer in Katsina.

The controller of the unit, Alhaji Usman Dakingari, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

He said that the trailer was arrested by the customs on its way to Katsina after unloading the soft drinks.

Dakingari said: “The other time we arrested a vehicle that specialised in carrying beer.

“Smugglers concealed foreign rice with empty crates of beer bottles, now it is a soft drinks trailer the smugglers concealed 150 bundles of second-hand clothes.”

Dakingari said smuggling of second-hand clothes posed threat to health of Nigerians.

The controller further said that the customs also seized 18 vehicles and 400 bags of foreign rice from smugglers.

Others were 224 cartons of spaghetti and 68 jerrycans of vegetable oil.

Dakingari revealed that all the seizures were made between June 1, and June 21, 2018.

He said: “All the items have Duty Paid Value of N100 million and were seized along Katsina and Kaduna States axis during the period under review.”

The controller also urged the members of the public to continue to cooperate with the customs in preventing smuggling of prohibited items.