The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ Lagos of the Nigeria Customs Service, has intercepted a truckload of codeine syrup worth about N240 million.

The DAF truck, with registration number: LSR 944 XF, contained 600 cartons of the syrup and was intercepted along the Mile 2-Oshodi expressway in Lagos.

According to the Customs Unit Controller, Aliyu Mohammed, the item was coming from one of the border areas while the destination was yet unknown.

Mohammed said the truck driver absconded upon sighting the customs patrol team.

“We will not stop to intercept such hard drugs. We must protect the nation from being destroyed by these wicked people,” he said.

“Customs is not the people’s enemies. We are only doing our job to protect both the people and the nation. Our officers are already well equipped and motivated to arrest such items.”

Mohammed said between February and March this year, the unit had seized 1,000 sachets of Tramadol worth N250,000 around the Sagamu axis of Ogun State; 13,810 of 50-kilogramme bags of rice worth N190,961,320; chest and lung tablet worths N105,600,000 among other things.

Also among the seized items was a Dangote silo truck stocked with 800 bags of foreign rice smuggled through the border.

“The truck is also seized because it is a means of conveyance of the contraband goods. The truck has become the federal government’s property and will be auctioned when necessary,” Mohmmed added.