Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Area Command, on Tuesday, says it has seized 20 Toyoto Hilux vehicles with a total duty paid value of N100 million in Kano.

The Area Comptroller, Mr Yusuf Abba-Kasim, made the disclosure at a news conference in Kano.

He said the vehicles were seized by officers of the command, adding that “we received intelligence information that some people had smuggled vehicles into Kano from neighbouring country without payment of duty.

“The vehicles were hidden somewhere in Kano metropolis and we quickly mobilised officers to the place and seized the vehicles.”

He explained that the seized Toyoto Hilux vehicles with N5 million custom duty each, cost N15 million each.

He noted that one suspect had been arrested, while others involved in the crime would also be brought to book.

He announced that the Kano/Jigawa Customs Command generated over N600 million revenue in the first quarter of 2018.

The comptroller appealed to the public and importers to always pay their customs duties and declare the exact content of goods being imported.

He added that “the revenue is not for Customs, we are a government agency mandated to raise money that will be used to improve the lives of citizens.”

He urged the public to always provide the command with relevant information to curtail smuggling into the country.