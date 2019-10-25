<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Zone A Strike Force of the Nigeria Customs Service have seized 57 motorbikes in an operation in Ilara community, Ogun State.

Usman Yahaya, deputy comptroller and officer in charge of the Unit, said he led his men into the bushes following an intelligence report. He they waited for the courier to commence movements in convoy before swooping on them. He added that the operation took weeks of follow ups, waiting and trailing, as according to him, the smugglers had thought customs was unaware of their antics.

“Each of the motorcycle carried 10 bags of 50kg foreign rice tightly tied on them. In their desperation to run away, some of them abandoned their bikes with rice in pool of water “We have evacuated the rice and motorcycles to our base while the operation to fight smuggling is ongoing. No matter how far they take their smuggling activities to, we will follow them to seize and arrest. Where they think our vehicles cannot get to, we will walk and ensure seizures are made.

“Just as the smugglers are becoming very desperate, Customs is doing around the clock planning that would constantly keep us ahead of them.” Yahaya also disclosed that his men have completed evacuation of a large number of seized drugs from a warehouse alongside Oshodi Apapa Expressway and sealed them in 14 trucks, after they uncovered the smugglers’ warehouse in August.

The drugs were initially valued at over N5 billion, which includes prohibited dosage of tramadol, controlled codeine syrup and other substances has been discovered to be of higher value and believed to be the highest single seizure made by the service.