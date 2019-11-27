<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano/Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday in Kano, displayed N33million seized contraband items, ranging from foreign rice, second hand clothing, foreign vegetable oil, valued at N32, 926,004.00k.

Speaking to Reporters at the command’s headquarter, the Customs Comptroller, Ahmed Nasir, said the banned items were intercepted at different times within the metropolis.

Nasir said the operations, following a tip off, was carried out with the full support of the Armed forces at the volatile area of Kofar Wambai market at the heart of the city.

He confirmed that one suspected smuggler, who is the receiver was arrested, but granted administrative bail.

He said the seizures were made within three days of the operations, which include,” over 494 bales of banned second hand clothes with Duty Paid Value of N19, 124,222.00, 481 bags of foreign rice, with a cost of N10,946,754.

Other seized items include, 19 bags of foreign rice of 100kg valued at N850, 668,000 as well as 150 Jerry cans of foreign vegetable oil of 25 litres at cost of N2, 004,450.00.

Ahmed explained that the second hand clothes were brought from Aba, fully loaded in two trailers and were subsequently impounded at the market while the foreign rice and vegetable oil were concealed in eight vehicles and intercepted at the borders of Jigawa and Katsina states

The customs boss said the command would not relent in its fight in smashing the activities of unrepentant smugglers.

“We need to build the economy of the country, and all hands must be on deck, as customs alone cannot do it, but with the collective efforts and cooperation’s of Nigerians.”