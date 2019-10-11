<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Customs Services has handed over the Six Mine Resistance Multipurpose Vehicle to the American Government.

Speaking on the occasion of the handing over, the Comptroller of Customs in charge of Adamawa and Taraba States, Kamardeen Olumoh, said it was a directive from the National Security Adviser to released the vehicle to the American Government.

”I am directed by the National Security Adviser to comply, release and hand over the Vehicles to the American Government”.

Kathleen FitzGibbon, the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the United States of America in Nigeria, thanked the Nigerian government for its understanding.

FitzGibbon said the vehicles were en route to Niger Republic for a security mission.

”Nigeria and America have good relations and understanding, and the vehicles were on route to Niger Republic for security mission” FitzGibbon said.

She equally thanked the Nigerian authority for well keeping of the vehicles saying, the American Air force Carrier would transport the vehicles to the Niger Republic.

Military and security chiefs from various security formations and some Military and security Atache of the American Embassy were present at the handing over.