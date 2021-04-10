



The Ports Terminal Multservices Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it generated N46.9billion from importers of new and used vehicles.

The collection which was in the first quarters of the year was higher than N45.4billion collected in first quarter of 2020 with N1.44billion

In a press statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Public Relations Officer, PTML command, Yakubu Muhammad, N15billion was collected in January, N11bilion in February and N19billion in March 2021.

According to him, the shortfalls recorded in the first two months of the year were attributable to low volume of trade occasioned by the lull in economic activities due to Covid-19 pandemic.





He however said that the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Festus Okun enjoined importers and agents using the PTML port for their businesses to imbibe and sustain good business etiquettes such as sincere declarations, prompt duty payment and keeping to all other extant rules as contained in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) and other customs guidelines.

He advised that importers should continually acquaint themselves with import and export prohibition lists and seek appropriate clarifications where necessary on areas like Harmonised System (HS) code to achieve flawless classification of their cargoes.

Yakubu said, “Comptroller Okun reiterated at the beginning of the year that with compliance with the rules, cargoes can be exited from customs control within four hours of entries in PTML.

The CAC also advised dealers in vehicular cargoes to avoid smuggling through the land borders as PTML being a roll on roll off (RoRo) port can meet their demands and expectations.