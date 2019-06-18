<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Kaduna on Tuesday, said it made 106 seizures in two months.

The Comptroller of the command, Mustafa Sarkin-Kebbi, who said this while briefing journalists, added that the seizures were made between May and June within Katsina axis alone.

He said the smuggled items with Duty Paid Value of about N207 million include 2,540 bags of 50kg foreign per boiled rice, 789 Jerrycans of 45 litter smuggled vegetable oil.

Other items seized were; 570 cartons of spaghetti and 150 bags of 50kg of smuggled sugar.

According to him, 10 bales of second hand clothing were among the goods seized, as well as six tokumbo vehicles.

He disclosed that the command had devised methods of thwarting the smugglers’ means of conveying the banned items.

According to him, a trailler loaded with 613 bags of 50kg foreign rice from Zamfara to Kaduna was seized along Kaduna-Zaria road Friday last week.

“And the Duty paid value for the seized items including means of conveyance is N19 million,” he said.

He said that the four suspects arrested in the course of the operation would be arraigned in court soon.

The comptroller noted that the command achieved the feat from intelligence gathering with support from patriotic Nigerians.

He noted that the smugglers had remained undaunted in their illegal activities, while taking advantage of banditry activities in the area .

He stressed that customs officers would not relent in the discharge of their responsibilities of curtailing smuggling.