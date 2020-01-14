<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd.), is to supervise the recruitment of personnel into the service.

This followed attempts by internet fraudsters to hack into the NCS website and manipulate the 2019 recruitment process.

Already, the NCS said it had shortlisted 162,399 out of the 828,333 candidates that applied for its employment last year.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja by its spokesman Joseph Attah, Customs said it followed its guidelines to notify the shortlisted applicants through their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers.

The statement reads: “Following vacancies advertisement by the NCS last year and the disturbing attempts by internet fraudsters to hack and discredit the recruitment process, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd.), has expressed dismay over the criminal activities of these elements.

“He gave assurances of his determination to preside over a recruitment process that will be credible, transparent and smooth from the beginning to the end.





“Accordingly, after a painstaking short-listing process, a total of 162,399 have been short-listed out of 828,333 candidates that applied.

“In line with our earlier stated guidelines, those shortlisted are being notified via their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers.

“Consequently, all those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips they are expected to print from their e-mail account.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment; hence, any such request from any quarters should be regarded as fraudulent and ignored.

“All short-listed candidates coming to the centres are to come along with the notification slips and identity card. They are to be in their best behaviours and comply with all instructions during the aptitude tests as doing the contrary could lead to instant disqualification.”