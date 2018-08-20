Mr Aminu Dahiru, the Nigeria Customs Service Zone `A’ Coordinator, on Monday directed commands in the zone to release cargo-laden trucks seized from transporters.

Dahiru, an Assistant Comptroller-General, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the seizure of the goods-laden trucks was a violation of the importation and trade policy of the Federal Government.

According to him, it amounts to making the transporters to suffer for offence committed by importers.

He said the commands which seized the trucks might have done so out of ignorance as they might not have read current circulars on

importation.

“It is possible that those commands that siezed the cargo-laden trucks committed trade infractions and they do not know Section 69 of the Customs and Exercise Management Act (CEMA).

“The policy says that in the case the irregularities incurred by the importer of the goods do not have anything to do with the transporter such trucks should be allowed to go.

“The trucks are only means of conveyance and not the culprit and, therefore, should not be detained,’’ Dahiru said.

NAN reports that several commands including the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, and the Idiroko Command in Ogun, have recently seized cargo-laden trucks with their owners being turned back daily in their quest secure their release.