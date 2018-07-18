Angbalaga Joshua, the Comptroller of Customs, Borno/Yobe Area Command, has regretted that the nine-year insurgency that ravaged the northeast states of Borno and Yobe had reduced the border transactions from the functional 13 stations to only three, which, he reckoned, merely exist skeletally.

Angbalaga pointed out that despite this constraints by the insurgency, the command was able to live up to its expectation in terms of revenue generation and revenue accounted for, saying that it had been able to generate over N78.776 million of its 2018 annual target of N137.507 million.

He disclosed this in Maiduguri on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command between January and June this year.

The Customs boss said within the period under review, the command also recorded some seizures, which included interception of three Toyata Landcruiser and one Fiat bus containing 145 bags of smoked fish banned by the military in the state, which was intercepted along Garin Gada – Geidam and Yunusari Road in Yobe State, with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N3.744 million.

Also seized, according to Angbalaga, was a truck load containing 2,900 cartons of imported crusader soap, which was intercepted along Kano-Maiduguri Road with DPV of over N245 .831 million .

“A truck loaded with 50kg each of 100 bags of imported foreign rice and 50kg of beans was intercepted along Bama Road in Maiduguri, with Duty Paid Value of over N4.164 million

“I will like to commend the gallantry efforts of the Nigerian Army, my officers and men, CG strike force, valuation unit and customs’ Joint Taskforce (JTF) toward these achievements.”