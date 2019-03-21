



The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ Kaduna has arrested a Nigerien, Sahabi Adamu, in Kano with three bags of ‘Ghana Must Go’ sacks filled up with Tramadol tablets worth street value of N30, 000,000.

According to the Comptroller of the FOU Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, Sarkin Kebbi Mustafa, while speaking with Journalists in his office, the three Ghana must go sacks contained 1,146 packets of 225mg of Tramadol tablets.

He said the arrest was made possible through a covert operation which lasted for more than 30 days, adding that the suspect is a member of syndicates group that specializes in the distribution and sales of such drugs within Kano and neighbouring states.

“One suspect Sahabi Adamu was arrested in Kano along Kano-Hadeja road with three Ghana must go sacks with Tramadol tablets packed in an Honda Accord vehicle with street value put at 30 million naira.

“The FOU has been on his trail for almost one month now until luck ran out on him and got arrested in Kano”.

The suspect he said has confessed not to be alone in the business and promised to help in the arrest of other members, adding that he has been in the business for some years and is his source of livelihood.

Comptroller Mustafa said, the FOU under his leadership will not relent in her efforts to rid the system of illicit drugs and bring erring people to justice.