The Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has explained that its strict enforcement of extant laws halted the export of over 2,000 containers from the Apapa Port complex.

It disclosed that the containers held at the Lagos Ports Complex (LPC), will not leave the country until the shippers (exporters) carry out proper documentation on them.

The Customs Area Controller, in-charge of the command, Comptroller Abubakar Bashir made this known when the executives of Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) paid him a courtesy visit in office in Apapa, Lagos.

Comptroller Bashir said that Maersk Line reported a case of 2,000 export containers trapped at the port while another shipping company also confirmed that over 200 units of export containers were also affected by the NCS strict enforcement of compliance to trade rules.

According to Comptroller Bashir, the containers are designated for export but improper documentation hindered the process of shipment, they temporary congestion they containers are causing in the port is necessary as NCS under the Comptroller General, Hameed Ali (rtd.), insists on ensuring due process.

He also noted that a private inspection agency has been invited on the best way out in resolving the trapped containers so that they.

While emphasising on the need to adhere strictly to compliance, the customs boss stated that the service has met with the concessionaires and shipping companies over the burning issue at hand.

He said that officers and men of NCS operate an open door policy and would always abide to due process in import and export procedures while at the same time facilitating trade.

“Let me start with the problem we have with export; only one company, and that is Maersk Line reported that they have almost 2,000 containers and when we are in a meeting, another shipping company was talking about 200 containers.

“You know we have quite a number of shipping companies here, others have not reported there own figure but definitely we are looking at about 2,000 containers that are hanging due to lack of proper documentation so far.

“Certainly, what we intend to do as a service is that I have already directed the officer in charge of revenue to call the designated agency appointed by the government to issue CCI certificate for the export and see if we can have a parley with some of the exporters to see if we can give them entry measures to export the items within the scope of compliance.

“We have already set that in motion and I think we shall be meeting tomorrow (Friday),” he said.